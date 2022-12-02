PS Friday, December 2, 2022, 21:11



Three people have died this Friday after being hit by a vehicle on Avenida de Alcora in Castellón de la Plana, whose driver was driving drunk, according to sources from the Local Police and the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU). .

The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Avenida de Alcora, at number 112, when a vehicle left the road for reasons that are still unknown and hit three pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk at those moments.

The CICU has mobilized two SAMU units and one SVB unit. The medical services have confirmed the death of three people – two women aged 70 and 79 and a 63-year-old man – and have transferred the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle to a hospital after being injured, as indicated the police force.

The driver of the vehicle has tested positive for breathalyzer and has been arrested. The local police have taken over the investigation.