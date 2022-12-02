Basketball | Honka beat Korihait in the jumbo final of Korisliiga

The home win was Honga’s second of the season.

Tapiolan Honka took its second home win of the season in the men’s Korisliiga, when it defeated Uusikaupunki’s Korihait 80–73 on Friday.

Opposite were the last two teams in the standings, from which Korihait suffered its sixth consecutive defeat

In a game that started evenly, Honka was able to increase the gap before halftime, which increased to 16 points in the third period. In the last few minutes, Korihait was at best five points behind.

“Especially in the second half, we were able to actively force Korihai into difficult decisions, and at the same time we were able to run the field ourselves,” Honga’s coach commented on the win Aapo Heinonen.

They became Honga’s powerful men Malcolm Duvivier with 20 and Jahlil Tripp with 17 points. Trey Niemi made Korihai 16 and Quin Cooper 14 points.