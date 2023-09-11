Monday, September 11, 2023, 3:55 p.m.



| Updated 4:07 p.m.

Three Murcia women won awards at the Ignotus awards, which recognize the best works of the fantasy genre in their different formats, awarded on September 9 during Hispacon 2023, the annual event of the Spanish Association of Science Fiction and Fantasy.

In the Best Novel category, Inés Galiano received the award for her novel ‘Kétchup Project’, a story that mixes real events about her experience living in Tennessee with fantasy and monsters. This novel was also a finalist in the Kelvin Awards at the Celsius 2023 Festival, the most important festival on the national fantasy literature scene.

In the Best Audiovisual Production category, Murcian Elena Torró, Amanda Iniesta and Inés Galiano received the Ignotus award for their podcast project called ‘Droids & Druids’. They began producing episodes during the pandemic, in 2020, and have continued to release one episode a month since then. In addition, the group was formed as a cultural association and they are also the curators of the Terramur Festival, the first fantasy literature festival in Murcia, which was held in February 2023 at the Párraga Center, with a high rate of participation and attendance from the Murcian neighborhood.

The Ignotus awards are literary awards established in 1991 and awarded annually by the Association to creators of the genre, with the sole premise that the works are science fiction, fantasy or horror and have been originally published in Spain in one of its official languages. whether original works or translations. The Ignotus Awards seek to be an equivalent to the American Hugo Awards for Spain, and take their name from the pseudonym with which the writer José de Elola signed his works at the beginning of the 20th century.

The Spanish Association of Fantasy, Science Fiction and Horror, better known as Pórtico, began in 1969 and Hispacon has been held periodically since 1991. On this occasion the task fell into the hands of Tertulia Zaragozana (TerZa), which brought the congress to Zaragoza under the name Hispacón Salduie 2023.