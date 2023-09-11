Like every week Famitsu revealed the ranking of the most anticipated games from its readers, who as usual offers us a cross-section of the tastes of Japanese gamers, although the sample is limited. Like last week, once again the remake Super Mario RPG stands at the topfollowed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Here is the complete top 10:
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 678 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 572 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 567 votes
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 493 votes
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 284 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 281 votes
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant – 276 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 244 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 228 votes
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 223 votes
- [NSW] Ys X – 186 votes
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 162 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 159 votes
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 157 votes
- [PS5] Ys X – 154 votes
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 148 votes
- [PS4] Fate/Samurai Remnant – 133 votes
- [PS4] Ys X – 125 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 124 votes
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 – 122 votes
- [NSW] Rear Sekai – 120 votes
- [PS5] Fate/Samurai Remnant – 119 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 117 votes
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns – 111 votes
- [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 95 votes
- [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 90 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 88 votes
- [NSW] Pikmin 1 + 2 – 85 votes
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 83 votes
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 80 votes
As we can see, the first four positions are practically unchanged compared to last week’s ranking and in fact we once again find Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in third position and Super Mario Bros. Wonder just off the podium, recording a slight decline in interest despite the interesting news arrived from the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the new platform.
For the rest, the ranking, as usual, mainly rewards productions made in the Land of the Rising Sun, denoting how, all things considered, the tastes of Western and Eastern players are very different. For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are in twenty-sixth and thirtieth place, respectively.
#Famitsu #Super #Mario #RPG #anticipated #game #Final #Fantasy #Rebirth
Leave a Reply