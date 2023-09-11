Like every week Famitsu revealed the ranking of the most anticipated games from its readers, who as usual offers us a cross-section of the tastes of Japanese gamers, although the sample is limited. Like last week, once again the remake Super Mario RPG stands at the top followed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

As we can see, the first four positions are practically unchanged compared to last week’s ranking and in fact we once again find Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in third position and Super Mario Bros. Wonder just off the podium, recording a slight decline in interest despite the interesting news arrived from the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the new platform.

For the rest, the ranking, as usual, mainly rewards productions made in the Land of the Rising Sun, denoting how, all things considered, the tastes of Western and Eastern players are very different. For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are in twenty-sixth and thirtieth place, respectively.