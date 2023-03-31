In the Monsterrat neighborhood, between Paseo Colón and Hipólito Yrigoyen streets, just a few meters from the Casa Rosada, the place where the executive power of Argentina is concentrated, an event occurred that shocked that country.

Around 5:15 in the morning, A baby who lived on the streets with her parents was found without vital signs.

According to several local media, in the early hours of the morning the little girl’s parents realized that she had not reacted after trying to wake her up. It was then that they ran with the girl in their arms to a Federal Police booth to ask for help.

There, seeing that something was not right, the authorities called the staff of the Emergency Medical Care System (Same) Hoping that I could be helped. However, when she arrived, they declared that the minor had died a few hours ago.

The Argentine media Clarion, reported that the area that the family frequented (Paseo Colón) It is usually used by people living on the street who use the roofed places of the place to be able to protect themselves.

Likewise, he presented the testimony of one of the merchants near the Plaza de Mayo, who assured that the couple was young “and they are between 25 and 30 years old.”

Finally, government psychologists have been accompanying the family in the grieving process, while the authorities investigate the case, which was classified as “doubtful death”.

Children: the sector most affected by poverty

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of the Argentine Republic (Indec) published that in 2022 poverty in the country reached a rate of 39.2 percent. Of this percentage, 54.2 percent were children up to 14 years of age.

In Argentina, according to the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat, 1,000 people were detected sleeping on the street and another 1,500 in hostels.

This can mean that more than 5.5 million children do not have the necessary resources to live fully. In fact, the study specifies that there are difficulties in the purchase of goods and access to a basic food list.

