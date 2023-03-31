Ryutaro Ichimurawho worked as chief producer of the saga of DRAGON QUEST announced on his Twitter account that he had quit SQUARE ENIX this March 31st.

“I started counting how many more games I will be able to make in my lifetime” — said Ichimura, who turns 47 this year.

“Especially today, when it takes three or four years to make a game, we have to carefully consider every title we make. Now that I can stop and reflect, I would like to leave this fortunate environment and explore what can be accomplished if one is brave enough to push themselves into a riskier environment.”

Ichimura recently worked as a producer for Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai, which will be available worldwide this fall. For this game, Ichimura handed over the reins to his successor, adding: “You can rest assured, I have already supervised it almost to its completion.”

Source: Twitter Street Gematsu