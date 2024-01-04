The night of January 5 is one of the most magical of the year. The little ones look forward to the arrival of the Three Wise Men and also their gifts that they have included in their letters, as long as they have behaved well throughout the year. However, beyond the typical gifts of this day, another of the traditions of this day is to enjoy the Three Wise Men parades.

In just a few hours, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will begin to parade aboard their floats through the streets of towns and cities throughout Spain, and of course also in the Region of Murcia. During their tour, Their Majesties of the East will offer gifts and candy to the children awaiting their arrival throughout the night.

This is all the information about the parades in Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca, Molina and Alcantarilla

Three Kings Parade of Murcia



Before the parade of Their Majesties of the East, the city will have different activities. At 11 a.m., those who come to the Glorieta will be able to enjoy a piece of roscón made by the Murcia Emplea Hospitality School.

At 12 noon the arrival of the Three Wise Men is expected in the municipality, specifically in Belluga Square, where they will be received by the mayor and later, the children will have the opportunity to spend some time with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. This year the parade once again recovers its traditional itinerary and, unlike last year, it will pass through Gran Vía. The route will start from San Juan de la Cruz Avenue and continue through the streets Mozart, Torre de Romo, Hermanos Cerón , Alameda de Colón, Plaza Camachos, Plaza Martínez Tornel, Gran Vía Salzillo and Avenida de la Constitución to end at Plaza Circular. At the end, the Three Wise Men will go to the Municipal Nativity Scene to make a symbolic offering, with a performance by the Orfeón Fernández Caballero.

Parade of Kings of Cartagena



The Three Wise Men will arrive at the Port City disembarking at the Alfonso XII Pier at 12 noon and will later be received at the Town Hall Square.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Alameda de San Antón and will continue through the Plaza de España, Calle del Carmen, Santa Florentina, Plaza Juan XXIII, Paseo Alfonso XIII and will end around 10:30 p.m. at the Regional Assembly.

Parade of Kings of Lorca



Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will visit the monumental Municipal Nativity Scene of Lorca and, later, at 12 noon, they will move to Plaza España to receive the children who want to greet them and give them their letters.

The parade will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Pérez Casas Street and will continue through Nogalte, Cuesta de San Francisco, Santa Paula, Óvalo, Juan Carlos I Avenue and at the height of Musso Valiente the entire cavalcade will retire, ascending the Three Wise Men towards Plaza de España along Musso Valiente and Álamo streets, to Plaza de España.

Parade of the Kings of Molina



The departure of the Three Kings Parade in Molina de Segura will be at 5 p.m. from Sancho Panza Street, in the San Roque neighborhood. The parade will continue along Calle Mayor and Avenida de Madrid. Once the parade is over, Their Majesties will receive the little ones to collect their letters.

Parade of Kings of Alcantarilla



Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will arrive at Alcantarilla by helicopter. They will land at the Air Base at 9:45 a.m., which will open its doors 45 minutes before, so that all the children can see their arrival from the East. After greeting the little ones, they will move with their pages and accompanied by trumpets and fanfares from the San Pedro Centurions band, to the Adolfo Suárez square, where roscón will be distributed, to receive the children's letters and, later, visit the Virgen de la Salud Residence, the San José hospital and the Day Center for the Elderly.

The parade will depart at 7 p.m. from the Plaza de España, in front of Hero, and ends on Doctor Fleming Street. More than 400 people will participate in the parade, with animations of storybook characters, Disney princesses or The Avengers, among others.