The victim of the alleged rape of Dani Alves will file a complaint in the Barcelona courts for the dissemination of her personal data on social networks. In recent days, people close to the former FC Barcelona footballer (including his mother) have published a video montage that tries to cast doubt on the veracity of the accusations of the victim, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in the toilets of a private room. from the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The montage shows videos taken from the young woman's social networks, along with her full name and her age.

The young woman's lawyer, Ester García, is finalizing a complaint against all the people who published the video, considering that the dissemination of the images violates the woman's privacy and may constitute other crimes. The lawyer also points out that, as a result of the publication of the images, threats have been made against the young woman's life on that same social network. Sources from Alves' defense have shown their surprise at the leak of the videos. In crimes against sexual freedom, the protection of the identity of the victim is one of the fundamental pillars of the criminal process.

The video, which lasts about a minute, has been spread among other people by María Lucía Alves, mother of the Brazilian soccer player, who asks for “justice” for her son. The montage tries to seek the personal discredit of the victim. It shows, among other things, images of the girl attending parties with friends months after the events occurred. The production, whose authorship is currently unknown, suggests that participating in these celebrations is incompatible with the physical and psychological consequences that Sutton's aggression left him with.

Alves, 11 months in prison

The public dissemination of the victim's data comes with just one month left until the trial against Alves for sexual assault begins on February 5. The footballer has remained in provisional prison for 11 months and all his attempts to get out of jail have been unsuccessful: both the Prosecutor's Office and the judges have endorsed the victim's story and see clear signs of a crime.

The complaint by the lawyer of Alves' alleged victim bears similarities to that made by the victim of the so-called Manada, the group that collectively raped a young woman during the San Fermín festivities in 2016. The court then determined three years in prison, 3,000 euros fine and 15,000 euros in compensation to the director of the digital newspaper The Cartagena Tribune, Josele Sánchez, who in May 2018 published an opinion article in that medium in which he offered his personal data including his name and surname, ID, address and place of study. The judge also considered it proven that after the publication of this data, the woman “received numerous anonymous messages through the Internet, insults, threats, photographic montages…”, and all of this seriously affected her psychological situation and caused her “generalized anxiety about the possibility of being recognized.” Various internet forums also published her data.