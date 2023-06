How did you feel about the content of this article?

Israel and Egypt are jointly investigating the case. (Illustrative picture). | Photo: Unplash

An exchange of fire ended with three Israeli soldiers killed this Saturday (3) on the border between Israel and Egypt. An Egyptian security official involved in the situation also died.

According to information published by BBCthe armed forces of the two countries are jointly investigating the case, as not all circumstances are clear.

Egypt reported that the situation began when its police entered Israeli territory chasing traffickers. According to the Egyptian military, the security officer was chasing the drug smugglers and a shootout led to the deaths of the soldiers.

The Israeli military, according to information from the agency AFP, reported that it all started when an Egyptian “aggressor” shot two soldiers who were on guard at the border in the morning. The incident triggered a chase that ended in the death of the third soldier and the gunman.

Still according to BBCthis case appears to be one of the most serious incidents at the border since Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.