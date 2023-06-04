A man died this Saturday when he fell from the Sívori Alta tribune of the Monumental Stadium and then the game that River Plate tied without goals with Defensa y Justicia was suspended for the nineteenth day of the Professional League Tournament of Argentine soccer.

The authorities are investigating the circumstances in which the fan died, who suffered, according to a paramedic told local media, “a very serious head trauma.”

In the 26th minute of the match, referee Fernando Rapallini ordered the match to be suspended after being informed that a lifeless body was lying in the lower part of the Sívori stand after having fallen from the upper tray.

SUSPENDED the match between River and Defense and Justice for the date 19 of the #Professional League. Rapallini stopped the action 26 minutes into the first half due to an incident in one of the Mas Monumental stands.pic.twitter.com/jIDmZe3mMo — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) June 3, 2023

“He died instantly. He suffered serious trauma when he fell 15 meters. He fell or threw himself, there was no push,” said Alberto Crescenti, head of SAME (Emergency Medical Care System) in statements to DSports Radio.

Following this decision, which ended with both squads retiring to the locker room after confirmation by the referee, the match will be rescheduled to complete the remaining 64 minutes.

River is the leader of this tournament with 41 units, four away from Talleres de Córdoba, who yesterday beat Tigre with authority 1-3, while San Lorenzo -who will play this Sunday against Colón- and Estudiantes de La Plata -who on Friday they thrashed Barracas Central 5-2, they share the third position with 35 integers.

In other results registered on this date, on Thursday Boca Juniors added their eighth defeat by losing 1-0 in their visit to Arsenal de Sarandí, while Sarmiento de Junín and Newell’s Old Boys sealed a zero draw, while this Friday Argentinos Juniors prevailed due to an agonizing goal by Leonardo Heredia 1-0 in the classic against Platense.

The continuation of the nineteenth day this Saturday will have three duels to be played: Central Córdoba-Huracán, Rosario Central-Instituto de Córdoba and Racing Club-Banfield, while in the first round Belgrano won 2-0 against Vélez Sarsfield.

The date will end on Sunday with the following match schedule: Unión-Gimnasia, San Lorenzo-Colón, Godoy Cruz-Independiente and Lanús-Atlético Tucumán.

with Efe

