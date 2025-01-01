Three people – two men and a woman – have been hospitalized injured with multiple contusions after overturn and catch fire car in which they circulated in the city of Valencia, as reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU). The driver had triple the permitted alcohol level (0.86 mg/l).

The incident occurred before 9:00 a.m. this Wednesday, on Ingeniero Fausto Elio Street in Valencia, and the emergency services intervened in the emergency. local police of this city and Alboraia, in addition to the firefighters.

Intervenim together @policialocalvlc Yo @bomberosvlc in a traffic accident at the roundabout between C/Fausto Elio and C/Arnau de Vilanova. The three occupants of the vehicle, caught and set on fire, have suffered injuries. The driver has tested positive for alcohol (0.86 mg/l) pic.twitter.com/YMiozF1gX9 — Alboraia Police (@PoliciaAlboraia) January 1, 2025

Two SAMU ambulances have been mobilized to the scene, treating three people: two men aged 20 and 21 and a 22-year-old woman. The three had multiple contusions and have been transferred to the Valencia Clinical Hospital.

Release in a heavy vehicle

Also on the first day of the year, a 47-year-old driver was found wounded with multiple trauma after leaving the road and overturning the truck who was driving on the CV-50 highway, near Alzira (Valencia), at the intersection with the Carcaixent highway.









When the heavy-duty vehicle overturned, the driver was left trapped in the vehicle, which is why he was rescued by the fire brigade – in the first release of the year-. The 47-year-old man had multiple trauma and was treated by health personnel and transferred to the Ribera Hospital.

Rescue of the driver of the overturned truck in Alzira (Valencia)



CONSORCI BOMBERS VALENCIA





The incident occurred this Wednesday around 11:00 a.m. and a unit from the SAMU -mobilized by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU)- and two teams of firefighters from Alzira and Cullera and a sergeant from Alzira, from the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium.