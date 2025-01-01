



First of the year and, therefore, a new scenario for the players who end their contract next June. It is the case of Alvaro Valles. The Las Palmas goalkeeper approved by Betis is now free to sign with the team he wants. The goalkeeper had an exceptional campaign last season, being one of the goalkeepers with the least goals scored in LaLiga, a performance that caused the Verdiblancos to go after him as a substitute. Claudio Bravo. Thus, last summer Valles reached an agreement with the green and white team, but the UD Las Palmas He did not let the footballer leave when he understood that the Betic proposal did not meet his expectations.

The Sevillian goalkeeper declared his rebellion and did not want to renew his contract with the Canary Islands team, something for which he has paid quite dearly. And the one from La Rinconada He hasn’t played a single minute this season.. The player has been watching his current team’s games from the stands and has not been called up even once. This situation has directly affected the footballer’s value, which has plummeted in a few months.

For its part, Betis finished off its winter market with the incorporation of Adrian San Miguelwhile Manuel Pellegrini has counted on Fran Vieites and Rui Silva for the league competition. Currently, there is no place for Valles, who will have to wait until June for the situation to change and Betis to make room for him in their squad.