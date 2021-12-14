Yes OK Xbox Game Pass received a very good list of games throughout 2021, we also saw certain experiences leave this service. Thus, The end of the year will be no exception, and in a couple of days it will be time to say goodbye to some Yakuza titles.

Starting next December 31, the following games will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass:

–Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

–The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

–Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Without a doubt, this is a sad list, since for a while Xbox Game Pass was the perfect place to enjoy the entire Yakuza series, but this will change by the end of the year. As always, you can buy some of these titles with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store.

In related topics, you can check the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass from tomorrow, here.

Via: Xbox