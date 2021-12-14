Watching the first two films in the King’s Man series we wondered where the top secret agency dedicated to the preservation of democracy and world peace, committed to saving it from all kinds of evil, always with impeccable typically English aplomb originated from.

We find out in this prequel, in which things get even more serious because humanity must be saved from the abyss into which it would fall if it were Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany to win the First World War.

We are in fact in the early years of the last century, the agency does not yet exist and we get to know Orlando Oxford (a character who seems to be written on his interpreter, Ralph Fiennes), a noble with privileged origins, from whom he has always tried to bring help and comfort to the less fortunate.

Marked by a terrible mourning, he devoted his life to the maintenance of peace, to the values ​​of justice and loyalty. However, he will have to deal with the Europe of his times, seething with hatred and divisions (not that today it is much better, luckily we are less bloody).

Forced to take the field, with a much more dramatic involvement than expected, he will have to fight against very powerful enemies (many really existed, such as Rasputin, as well as other protagonists, King George, the Kaiser and Tsar Nicholas), to save the fate of a war whose outcome depended on the various alliances. And to face certain atrocities, to measure himself with such wickedness, will only strengthen his choice.

Data sheet Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Rhys Ifans, Daniel Brühl, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci

Distribution: The Walt Disney Company Italia

Genre: Action, thriller

The characters and performers are completely different here, with a narrative ending with the founding of the Agency, in its historic headquarters behind the harmless facade of an exclusive tailor’s shop on Savile Road, one of the most chic streets in London.

The cast is impeccable and, in addition to the perfect Fiennes, we find Harris Dickinson (Maleficent), his son, a noble fruit that cannot fall far from his tree; Djimon Hounsou is the classic helper willing to give his life for the cause; Gemma Arterton, of immutable beauty, is the sweet but very versatile ruler of the family.

Rhys Ifans enjoys making an exaggerated Rasputin (the sequence that sees him at the center of a fight is memorable), while Tom Hollander thanks to wigs and mustaches triples in King George of England, Tsar Nicholas and Kaiser Wilhelm, who in indeed they were cousins ​​to each other. But there are also Matthew Goode, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance.

Ralph Fiennes, a nobly idealistic father, a true role model for his son.

When we were going to see the first film of 2014, we would not have bet much on Kingsman, a story based on the comic book The Secret Service, written by Mark Millar together with illustrator Dave Gibbons. Yet the film turned out to be a very pleasant surprise, an unusual pulp-comedy that told of a very secret Intelligence that dealt with international intrigues at 007 vs Specter level and that had foreclosed Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, the son of a fallen hero. at work, troubled teenager in a tough London neighborhood.

In the first adventure he had seen him fight a crazy tycoon, while in the second episode, which we didn’t expect (maybe we are pessimistic inside), very funny too, there was a drug lady to fight. We thus became acquainted with their specular American agency, Statesman, which hid us inside a historic Kentucky distillery. This had been a pretext to include two new characters, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges, a somewhat alcoholic but always charismatic section head.

The protagonist of the two films was Taron Edgerton, who later took off with his interpretation of Elton John in Rocketman, but alongside him were 90s pieces like Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Michael Caine and Jack Davenport. So with optimism we went to see the third chapter but we could not imagine that we would come out even more enthusiastic. Because Matthew Vaughn (Kick Ass and X-Men The Beginning), who also directs and writes this third chapter (flanked by Karl Gajdusek), takes the film in a direction that differs from the previous two, which were much more surreal, pulp and “cartoonish”, making it something different and better.

Rhys Ifans delightfully over the top with his Rasputin.

Vaughn proceeds with his experiment, addressing his film to a transversal audience, trusting in an audience able to appreciate the variety of brilliantly mixed genres, with fight sequences, fights, shootings, hilarious jokes, hyperbolic and ironic situations, but also more sentiment and even a moral discourse than in the earlier, more frivolous films, it was superficial.

If the previous two episodes could recall a Casino Royale with David Niven and Woody Allen turned to the pulp, continuing with an infinity of quotes-parodies of many glorious cinema products of the genre, above all 007, here the tone is very different.

Vaughn stages a popular / pop review of the early last century, starting from the Boer Wars in South Africa, to arrive at the attack on Grand Duke Francesco Ferdinando which will cause the outbreak of the First World War, with a description of the bloody battles, with the blood-soaked mud of the trenches, and the dirty games of the alliances of the powerful of the Earth (including the President of the USA). Paradoxically, this film could very well be seen as an agile and witty cheat sheet for the youngest (but not just them), making the subject certainly more understandable to today’s schoolchildren.

Gemma Arterton, the multitasking housekeeper we all want.

King’s Man – The Origins is an action film that can no longer be defined as “comedy”, with many surreal and hilarious situations, but with unexpected drama points and some truly remarkable action scenes in terms of execution, enriched by funny gimmicks. , like the one in which the unstoppable spy network of the allies passes through the members of the servants, invisible presences in every mansion where the powerful decide (they believe) the fate of the world in secret.

And it is not at all superficial to show how an idealist has to face the consequences of his principles, even cruelly, and how even a pacifist can be forced to abdicate some of these principles. So the Evil reappears immediately in different guises.

To see how it will turn out in this new round, just wait for the next film, which we imagine will relate to the first of the series. We will see how Matthew Vaughn will fare when he has to avoid the risk of a Tarantino bis. But this time, however, we are waiting for even more optimists.