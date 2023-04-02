Introducing Wade, Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker, Popovich and Hammon among the greatest of all time in August

The long-awaited announcement for the Class of 2023 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame does not disappoint European fans. In fact, three basketball legends from the Old Continent such as Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki officially become part of the stars and stripes basketball elite. The latest, and perhaps the most important recognition for three players who have made the history of European basketball. Respectable credentials for the trio starting from Gasol, two-time NBA champion with six calls to the All Star Game, up to Parker's four rings and the MVP award, the first European to take him home, with a title and as many as 14 all star games for the German. Alongside the three Europeans there will also be those who, among many other things, also contributed to making the Frenchman, the legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, a superstar

Which class — Truly a special day for them and for the other members of the “class of 2023” which will also include Dwayne Wade, who becomes the first player drafted by the Heat to enter the Hall of Fame, the former WNBA star, and assistant to coach Popovich at the Spurs, Becky Hammon, four historic NCAA coaches such as Gary Blair (852 victories with various women’s teams), Gene Bess, David Hixon and Purdue University legend Gene Keady. Rounding out the prestigious list will be the entire roster of the American women’s national team that won silver at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, and the late Jim Valvano, former North Carolina State coach and famous college basketball commentator.

Comments — "This is a basketball fan's paradise," Wade beamed. "When I was informed by telephone that I had been elected to the Hall of Fame – says Dirk Nowitzki instead – I tried to give myself a little composure but I couldn't, it's too good". The celebrations for the new class of Hall of Famer, usually in September, this year will be brought forward by a month and Springfield, the Massachusetts town home of the Basketball Hall of Fame will thus welcome its new prestigious members on the 11th and 12th of August.

April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 00:57)

