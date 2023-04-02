Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Defense’s “The Soldier” magazine issued its issue No. 591 for the month of April 2023.

In its new issue, in both Arabic and English, the magazine discussed and analyzed a number of vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defense and the UAE Armed Forces. The “Soldier’s Word” came under the title “The State of the Impossible”, in which she said: “The UAE is the state of the impossible, and the model of construction, achievement and giving has become an associated name for it, and with it it is known, how not and it has transformed overnight from a young emerging country to an advanced country that conquers space and embraces the moon.” From a country that yesterday relied on oil as a primary source of income to a country of science and research that explores the planets and enters the world of space from its widest gates. The new issue of “The Soldier” magazine monitors the most prominent political, military and security events, news of new weapons and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the military field.