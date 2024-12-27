Chef José Andrés not only dedicates his life to being one of the best chefs in Spain and the world, also helps those most in need through his NGO and also from time to time lets us discover some of his gastronomic tricks that have led him to be where he is today.

On numerous occasions, the cook He showed us some tips such as its way of tenderizing meat, the fundamental ingredient of Spanish gastronomy, the product that cannot be missing from its cheese boards or the fruit that eat breakfast dailyamong many others.

On this occasion, the chef has given three tricks very important things that we must follow if we want the meat is juicy. Thanks to these tips we will prevent the product from becoming dry and we will be able to enjoy a delicious dish from the comfort of home.

The importance of sealing

Person preparing meat iStock

José Andrés always warns about the importance of sealing the meat correctly. The fundamental thing when cooking a meat product is that it is well sealed, and for this you must heat the pan to high temperature to ensure that the steak retains its juices. If we don’t wait long enough for it to be completely hot, the meat will not get that golden scab and we will spend too much time frying and losing the juiciness and softness of the dish.

Keep meat moist

brined meat alenkadr / iStock

Another trick that the chef highly recommends and that very few people use is the brinea technique with hundreds of years of history that consists of submerging the product in salt water. This step not only helps preserve the meat, it also helps it retain moisture and significantly increases its flavor. If we pass the fillets through water and salt before cooking them, they will They will absorb and retain moisture bettergiving rise to an exquisite and juicy final result.

No rush

Vert chop with garnish. G.Z.

Generally, when we finish cooking a steak, we put it on the plate and don’t eat it right away. That is perhaps the biggest mistake what we commit, according to José Andrés. Cooking is a slow activity, where everything has its times and it is important to respect them. When the meat is ready, we must let it rest a little before consuming itsince in this way the juices inside will be distributed throughout the product and improve its juiciness and flavor.

