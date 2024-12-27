«A worker with a salary of 59,000 euros who has no family responsibilities cannot be considered the same as another with the same salary and four children, and both will pay the same extra contribution»





«A worker with a salary of 59,000 euros who does not have family responsibilities cannot be considered the same as another with the same salary and four children who depend on him, since both will have to pay the same extra quote









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only