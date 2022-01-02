A health worker cares for a patient in an ICU of the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena. / Antonio Gil / AGM

The pandemic ended the year in the Region with worrying data, in line with the last week. During Friday 2,765 new positives were registered, a figure that, although it is significantly lower than that of Thursday (3,471), continues to be excessively high. The Ministry of Health did not offer information on hospitalizations or ICU admissions. Nor on tests carried out.

Of the 2,765 new positives, 898 correspond to Murcia, 276 to Cartagena, 195 to Lorca, 166 to Molina de Segura, 111 to Alcantarilla, 84 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 74 to Yecla, 69 to Jumilla, 67 to Cieza, 60 to Águilas, 57 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 44 to Mula, 43 to Archena, 42 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 38 to San Javier, 35 to Fuente Álamo, 33 to Calasparra, 33 to Torre Pacheco, 31 to Cehegín, 31 to Mazarrón , 26 to Alhama de Murcia, 26 to Puerto Lumbreras, 25 to Abarán, 24 to Ceutí, 23 to Los Alcázares, 21 to Moratalla and 21 to La Unión. The rest are distributed in various municipalities.

We must also regret the death of three other people due to the coronavirus, all of them unvaccinated. They are two men and one woman, aged 75, 50 and 84, respectively. Two belonged to health area II (Cartagena) and one from area V (Altiplano).

Fewer deaths



On the other hand, the Region of Murcia ended 2021 as one of the autonomous communities that reported fewer deaths from coronavirus in relation to its population, according to calculations made with the latest death figures from the Ministry of Health and official population data from the Institute National Statistics Office (INE).

Specifically, the Region recorded a Covid-19 mortality rate of 0.12%, one of the lowest in the country along with those of the Canary Islands (0.05%); Balearic Islands (0.09%); Galicia (0.10%) and Cantabria (0.11%).

For their part, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León have a rate of 0.32%, closely followed by Aragon (0.31%); La Rioja (0.26%); Madrid (0.24%); Basque Country (0.23%); Catalonia (0.21%); Asturias (0.21%); Navarra (0.2%); Extremadura (0.19%); Valencian Community (0.16%); Ceuta (0.16%); Melilla (0.14%) and Andalusia (0.13%).

In any case, the figures published by the Ministry of Health differ, in most cases, from the pandemic data that the different autonomies offer daily.