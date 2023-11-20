The Government of the Dominican Republic decreed this Sunday three days of national mourning for the 21 dead confirmed and officially identified due to the torrential rains that have fallen in the Dominican Republic since last Friday, the Presidency reported.

“Three days of official mourning are declared throughout the territory of the Dominican Republic as of the date of this decree and corresponding, therefore, to November 20, 21 and 22 of this year, on the occasion of the fatalities resulting from the passage of the recent atmospheric phenomenon through the country“, indicates the decree issued by the Dominican president, Luis Abinader.

During the days of mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast in military compounds and ins public buildings throughout the Dominican Republic.



According to the latest bulletin from the Emergency Operations Center (COE), 21 people have died in the country due to heavy rains, urban and rural flooding, bridge collapses and the collapse of a level crossing in the capital, although local media are considering higher death tolls.

Only in the fall on Saturday of the side walls of a level crossing in the center of Santo Domingo, nine people lost their lives, as the five vehicles in which they were traveling were trapped under the rubble.

Of those nine who died in the tunnel, four were Puerto Rican, two Haitian and three Dominican.

This morning, after holding a new emergency meeting of the Government and different meteorological and relief services, Abinader described these rains as “the event of greatest river precipitation ever recorded in the country”, which he attributed to the effects of the change. climate.

In The last 24 hours have fallen up to 431 millimeters in certain areas of the southern and southwestern region of the Dominican Republic, as well as in Greater Santo Domingo.

Most of the country remains on alert (30 of 32 provinces), with 14 in red level, 12 in yellow and 4 in green.

