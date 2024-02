Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 10:17







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard arrested three cousins ​​in the Alicante city of Torrevieja after being intercepted when they were traveling in two vehicles with, apparently, 6.6 kilograms of marijuana. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court No. 4 of Torrevieja, which has decreed…