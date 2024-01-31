Samsung is preparing to present, 2 years after the first preliminary information, the new memory chips that will equip the next generation video cards and to see the numbers you simply have to remain speechless. The growth in speed and capacity of memories for video cards occurred at the same time as the growth in power offered by video chips: GPUs are extremely complex systems which must allow many components to coexist during their operation. Usually in a video card we are concerned – obviously – with the chip that equips it and the amount of memory, but a fundamental item of performance (especially in some specific loads) is responsible for the speed of these memories. It seems that Samsung's R&D team certainly does not want to remain at a standstill and has every interest in taking on a central and absolutely important role from the very beginning.

A huge generational leap

A first rendering of Samsung's GDDR7 chips, if on a “visual” level no differences can be noticed compared to the current ones, the same cannot be said for their performance

If we think that the currently fastest memories on the market, known as GDDR6X, appeared “only” in 2020 on board the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and that from there they then received a further step in speed with the 4000 series also from NVIDIA, it really makes It's impressive to see a speed of 37 Gb/s: we're talking about a “monster” increase in speed +54% compared to the fastest theoretical configuration achievable with GDDR6X.

We have already had the opportunity to write about these GDDR7, however it seems that Samsung has managed to squeeze further Gb/s from its modules even if, given the timing, it will be complex to improve before putting it into production: in this case a speed for next generation GPUs of 32-36 Gb/s would be plausible.

Rumors continue and it could be possible to see these memories on board the next NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50, where they could lead to multiple benefits: Samsung has also declared better energy yield (+20%) and lower thermal resistance (-70%) .

This would make memories faster, fresher and less energy-intensive: a very respectable business card!

We just have to wait for the news from the presentation that will take place atISSCC San Franciscoin February.