Three children and a woman died as a result of a fire in a private house in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This was announced on August 14 by the press service of the head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

According to the agency, the woman was born in 1987, and the children were born in 2011, 2013, 2018. In addition, a man was injured, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

The fire occurred on Sunday morning, 20 km east of the village of Zharovsk. 15 people and eight pieces of equipment worked on extinguishing.

A criminal case has been opened on causing death by negligence.

On August 11, a fire in a private three-story house in the village of Maloye Vidnoye near Moscow killed three children. According to Izvestia, girls born in 2013 and 2015 and their brother born in 2016 died. According to preliminary information, the mother left the children unattended, locking them in the attic floor of the house. During the fire, the children could not get out on their own.