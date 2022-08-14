5 people were killed and 8 others were injured in a landmine explosion in northwest Pakistan.
The police stated that the first explosion occurred last night due to a landmine planted by unknown persons near a security point in the “Upper Dir” area, killing two Pakistani security men and wounding 3.
It added that three people were killed and five others were wounded by another landmine explosion in Waziristan, northwest Pakistan, shortly after the first mine exploded.
