Oaxaca.- During the afternoon of last Friday, three tourists of Argentine nationality were attacked with machetes in one of the protected areas of the Oaxacan coast, Laguna de Chacahua, municipality of Villa de Tututepec.

The victims were identified as Macarena González, Benjamín Gamond and Santiago Lastra aged 29, 23 and 22 respectively.

One of the tourists suffered head injuries and the others were injured in the hands and arms. Until now, The motives for the brutal attack are unknown..

The residents of Laguna de Chacahua helped the injured and informed the emergency forces that they moved to the area to attend to the Argentines who were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Puerto Escondido.

Hours later, the municipal government of Villa de Tututepec reported the arrest at the scene of the Cruz Irving "N" 21 years old, identified as the offender.

Likewise, the municipal government emphasized the null relationship of the aggressor with the communitystating that it is originally from the state of Guerrero and had gone to the Oaxacan municipality in search of employment.

The detainee was consigned to the Coast Regional Deputy Prosecutor’s Office to determine his legal status.

The news quickly became relevant on social networks and many users took the opportunity to politicize the situation, referring to the case as a clear example of the insecurity that plagues Mexico, blaming the federal government for it.