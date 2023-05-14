Among the many information rained in these days on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoman option that can prove to be very interesting for players may have been overlooked, namely the possibility of import horses saved in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The system is based on the registration of the mounts with the stables, already present in Nintendo’s previous game. In case you have kept the saves of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, by going to a stable of the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it will be possible to recover the horses saved previously.

In case you are using a different console, without saving inside the memory, but you have the possibility to access the cloud saves, it is still possible to recover the information through this system, with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

This is a secondary detail but one that can be of some importance, if you want to reduce the time needed to obtain mounts within the new game and, above all, in the event that a certain relationship of affection has developed with their horses in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

