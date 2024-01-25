Mexico city.- The race for Artificial Intelligence continues its course in 2024. Last year there was no big tech without a grandiloquent announcement like 'my creation will be revolutionary'. Google was one of them, who launched Bard, a chatbot that makes it easier to search for information on the Internet. Now it has impregnated its browser, Google Chrome, with three AI functions so as not to lose speed to its rivals.

Last year, ChatGPT became popular, a generative AI chatbot capable of holding a conversation organically with people and providing information. Microsoft rushed in, pulled out its wallet and announced a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the company behind the bot.

Neither slow nor lazy, the company took advantage of its purchase and integrated AI functions into its Edge browser, in an attempt to take ground from Chrome's dominance. Now Google takes its turn at bat.

The functions presented by Google are experimental, but they represent an opportunity for automation and efficiency for people who regularly use the Internet, for example office workers, journalists, students, writers and a long etcetera.

These three new functions arrive together with the M121 update, which will be released these days in the United States and will gradually be released to other regions, as explained by Google in a statement.

“We're introducing these experimental generative AI features to make browsing even easier and more efficient, while still personalizing your experience,” said Parisa Tabriz, vice president of the Google Chrome division.

These functions are: organizing tabs, creating themes or wallpapers, and writing assistance on websites. To activate them you have to go to the three vertical dots, located in the upper right corner of the browser, select Settings and search for 'Experimental AI'.

In the first function, tab organization, Chrome will automatically suggest and create a group of tabs that have similar content, very convenient when researching several topics at the same time. The browser will also suggest names or emojis for the groups.

To use this feature you must right-click on a tab and select 'Arrange similar tabs' or click the drop-down arrow to the left of your tabs.

The second function will allow you to create a custom theme to display when opening a new tab in the browser. To do this, you must go to 'Customize Chrome', click on 'Change theme' and then 'Create with AI'.

At the moment this function is somewhat limited, since themes can only be created from options predetermined by Google.

The third and last function is writing support. To activate this editor you must right-click on a text box or field on any website and select 'Help me write'.

When writing a text, below it you will find suggestions for tone, informal or formal, and length to make the writing longer if it is brief. This feature can also be seen in the recent Samsung Galaxy S24.

Google announced that during 2024 more AI and Machine Learning functions will be added to Google Chrome, including its Gemini AI model.

He detailed that these functions are public experiments and for now will be disabled for business and educational accounts.