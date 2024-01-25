Joan Laporta's harsh statements about Real Madrid and arbitrations in LaLiga

In the midst of the stir of the Negreira era, and where most fraud and problems with refereeing are being uncovered, this weekend there has been a huge stir with the match between Real Madrid and Almería, and the one who is the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta could not avoid giving his opinion and speaking on the subject to come out in favor and defense of his players and LaLiga:
What did you think of Real Madrid vs Almería?
The president has classified what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu as, and I quote: “shame.” He considers these actions intolerable and that they harm not only the club he is facing, but the entire league and his own image.
This was what he declared about Real Madrid's goals and the controversies that arose: “Apart from the fact that Madrid's two goals were preceded, the first by a foul and the other by a handball, in the disallowed goal against Almería I see that Bellingham grabs the opposing player's shirt.”
What do you think of RMTV's videos?
Already against Atlético de Madrid, the official channel of the merengue club, was campaigning regarding the referee they had decreed for the match, saying that he never whistled in their favor and that coincidentally they always came out harmed, so Laporta wanted to give his opinion on the subject .
Regarding the videos, he commented that this type of pressure should stop immediately. In the words of the president: “This is what I have told the president of the Spanish Federation (Pedro Rocha). The Technical Committee of Referees depends on the Spanish Federation. He told me that what is past is past and that they plan to take action on the matter “
How has your staff reacted to this?
Regarding his squad, he praises the role of his players and says how proud he is of them: “In the squad, the players are doing a very good job, overcoming a series of obstacles. Football is epic, stories of overcoming, being consistent. “We are working well, but we are also seeing some situations that are worrying us a lot and that, if we continue like this, will make it very difficult for us to achieve our objectives.”
“Also, above all I am worried about the morale of our players, because at the end of the Benito Villamarín game, where we played a good game and we are proud of how it went because goals were scored, I saw the players worried about what happened at the Bernabéu.”
Also, Xavi, the coach, came out to give his point of view supporting what the president said and commenting on the sad and harsh reality that exists in domestic competition when things like this happen.
Do you think the competition is adulterated?
Regarding this question, which was posed directly to the president, he did not hesitate or detour and answered with sincerity: “Man, with these results yes, because it is not just this Sunday. We have been analyzing the issue and there are already a series of points that our rival has achieved benefiting from referee decisions”.
He also comments that for them this is not something new, and that they have been experiencing situations like this for a long time, but now they do not even try to hide it and it is very noticeable: “Now, I also have to say that we We're used to this, right? We have always fought against the elements, we know what they are. But this time they were being too obvious and that's why we formally complained to the Federation.”
