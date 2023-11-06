Thousands of people have been demonstrating since 8 p.m. this Monday in front of around twenty PSOE headquarters throughout Spain to show their rejection of the amnesty law that the socialists are trying to close with the Catalan independentists to gain their support for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

The concentrations that are taking place in front of the PSOE buildings – unlike the protests of recent days in the vicinity of the socialist premises which have been more or less spontaneous – do have a visible promoter this time: ‘Revolt’ , the unregistered youth association, born last September in the heat of the beginning of the socialists’ negotiations with Junts and ERC for the investiture and which is very close to Vox, although in their statutes they claim to be independent of any political formation.

This group, which aims to promote a kind of 15-M but on the right and which claims to fight against “separatism, corruption, anti-family policies and individualism”, has called to demonstrate this Monday shouting “let’s keep up the pressure on the streets against this traitorous Government.

The largest protest of those called by ‘Revuelta’ through social networks is being Madrid. In the vicinity of an armored national socialist headquarters and under the motto ‘Rodea Ferraz’, among others, the vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García Gallardo of Vox, gathers. Santiago Abascal has promised his assistance as well.

The scenes of the rest of the protests are Barcelona (especially protected by Mossos), Badajoz, Oviedo, Pamplona, ​​El Puerto de Santa María, Algeciras and San Fernando (Cádiz), Salamanca, Granada, Málaga, Seville, Jaén, Tarragona, Valencia, Zaragoza, Murcia, Huelva, Ponferrada (León), León, Ávila, Palma, Tenerife or Valladolid, among other points. None of these protests have been communicated to the respective delegations and subdelegations of the Government, so they do not have authorization to hold them.

LET MURCIA BE PREPARED, because it JOINS THE REVOLT AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT! 🔥 We thus confirm 12 concentrations in front of the PSOE headquarters for this Monday 6/11👇 🔴 FERRAZ – MADRID

🔴 PALLARS – BARCELONA

🔴 BADAJOZ

🔴 SEVILLE

🔴 VALENCIA

🔴 THE PORT OF SANTA MARÍA

🔴 OVIEDO… pic.twitter.com/WehZjvgsni — Revuelta (@revuelta_es) November 6, 2023

In all of them, in addition to Spanish flags, slogans against the Government and insults against the President of the Executive, in particular, can be heard. “Traitor”, “coup plotter”, “Sánchez to prison”, are some of the slogans, banners and slogans present in the concentrations that, for the moment, are taking place peacefully although with a strong police presence in most of the capitals. to prevent protesters from approaching socialist premises.

And some of the PSOE headquarters (such as Las Palmas, Donosti, Madrid, Fuengirola, Ronda, La Línea or Valladolid, among others) have suffered in recent hours attacks with paint or eggs and graffiti against the law of amnesty.

This Monday, the PSOE demanded that the “Popular Party and its allies of the neo-fascist extreme right condemn these attacks” and “the cries against the Constitution, the Head of State, the President of the Government and in favor of the dictator Franco that are repeated in concentrations called by far-right groups, and they even have the presence of former regional presidents of the Popular Party,” in reference to Esperanza Aguirre, who led one of the first protests in Ferraz.

Beyond the concentrations of this Monday of Revuelta and waiting for the calls for Sunday of the PP in all the provincial capitals against the amnesty, another concentration has especially raised blisters in the PSOE: that of the mayor of the PP in the town of Valladolid of Tordesillas who has called on his neighbors to demonstrate on Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the municipality’s socialists.