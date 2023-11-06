Roberto Breda, former Ascoli coach, became the new coach of Ternana after the dismissal of Cristiano Lucarelli

Moment of total confusion for the Ternana. The Umbrians, after a turbulent summer with a late change of ownership, have set up a team made up of many young people. The coach is Cristiano Lucarelli who however had difficulties from the first days underlining that the objective was salvation. The coach from Livorno was sacked by the owner Guide after 12 days in which it collected six points and being last in the standings with the Feralpisalònewly promoted by Serie C. In his place the beasts decided to turn on Roberto Bredalast season on the bench ofAscoli after Cristian’s dismissal Bucchi. Below is the official note from the club:

“Ternana Calcio announces that it has hired Mr. as first team coach Roberto Breda. The Venetian coach (born in Treviso on 10/21/69) returns to the Fere bench after the experience of the 2015/16 season, again in Serie B, which culminated with achieving salvation.

Breda, who is tied to the rossoverdi until the end of the season, with an option to renew, will have the following collaborators with him:

Vincenzo Melidona (assistant coach)

Donatello Matarangolo (athletic trainer)

President Nicola Guida and every member of the club wish the new coach and his staff the most sincere wishes for success in their work.”

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 8:16 pm)

