TThousands of supporters of the Nigerien authorities have protested against the French military presence in the country shortly before an ultimatum to expel the French ambassador expires. The demonstrators gathered near the airport in the capital Niamey on Sunday, according to journalists from the AFP news agency. This borders on an air force base of the Nigerien army, which also houses a French military camp.

The demonstrators waved Nigerien and Russian flags. On signs they demanded the withdrawal of French troops. “We don’t want the French army in Niger,” said protester Abou Kountche. On Saturday, around 20,000 people gathered in a stadium in the capital Niamey to support the Nigerien rulers.

The military overthrew the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger on July 26 and took power in the country. The former colonial power France, in line with other western and African states, does not recognize the new rulers.

The Nigerien Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that French Ambassador Sylvain Itte had 48 hours to leave the country. Paris rejected the request, saying “putschists” had no authority to do so.

Before the coup d’état in Niger, France had actively supported President Bazoum’s government in its fight against jihadist militias. Around 1,500 French soldiers are still stationed in the country.