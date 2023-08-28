Sobyanin announced the prevention of a drone attack by air defense forces near Lyubertsy

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the prevention of a drone attack by air defense forces near Lyubertsy. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

According to the mayor, on the night of Monday, August 28, the drone flew towards Moscow, it was destroyed. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of two Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Bryansk region by means of air defense.

On the night of August 28, Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports suspended the reception and departure of aircraft. More than 15 flights were delayed for departure and arrival. Plan “Carpet” was announced in the air harbors. It is introduced in the event of the appearance of dangerous or unknown objects in the sky. Soon the airports resumed their work.