For several weeks now, policies related to Migrants are a major issue on the US media agendasomething that has been seen a lot in states like New Yorkwhere the authorities imposed significant changes to asylum for these people.

A few days ago, Mayor Eric Adams announced that migrants will now have to reapply for asylum every 60 days, meaning they cannot stay in the same place for longer than that. This, according to official information, has resulted in the fact that More than 64,000 migrants without a fixed address in the city.

This generated many problems for this population sector, which even began to have important complications in other aspects such as legal work, given that the fact Having a fixed address is a key condition for many procedures from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), as reported Telemundo.

The mayor’s office of the Big Apple reports that, between shelters, hotels and churchesthere are more than 200 shelters availablebut they do not seem to be sufficient for the high demand for applicants from migrants, which is a real problem for obtaining correspondence from their mail.

The data indicate that, between 2022 and 2024, More than 210,000 migrants have passed through New York seeking asylumand that is why the authorities treat this important group of people in cities as a main issue in their policies, making changes that generate constant debates.

New York Mayor’s remarks on asylum for migrants

Several days ago, Adams explained in a conference that was broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the New York City Hall what the position is regarding the asylum of migrants, and why they made the decision to limit renewals: “If we still have 212,000 people in our care, it will not be economically sustainable.“, he said.

And he added: “People should not be in shelters all their lives.” In any case, Families with very young children will be able to request an extension of stay. in their shelter, although the mayor could not guarantee that this would happen in the same place, which could cause complications, for example, for the children’s studies.