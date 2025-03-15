Psychopathic psychopathy or personality is an antisocial personality disorder. It is characterized by an alteration of character or social behavior and does not entail any intellectual abnormality. Psychopathy patients (psychopaths) are people who can commit very serious criminal acts without showing any feeling of guilt.

It affects men more than women. Psychopaths usually lead a seemingly normal life, although sometimes they get out of that normality to star in criminal acts that can reach the level of aggressions and even murders.

Causes of psychopathy

There are no totally defined causes

The causes of psychopathy are not well defined although it is pointed out that there may be a genetic factor that can influence. The behavior of parents and the patient’s environment during childhood and adolescence also seems important. Many psychopaths have grown up in an atmosphere of little attention and little love towards them. In fact, in many cases a psychopathic behavior is already seen during childhood, with continuous episodes of violence against other schoolmates.

It is also suspected that this personality disorder sometimes has its origin in brain damage in the frontal lobe.

Symptoms of psychopathy

Guidelines that allow identifying psychopaths

Psychopaths usually follow a series of guidelines that allow their identification. They are cold and calculators and commit all kinds of crimes and crimes without presenting any glimpse of remorse. There are some symptoms that are common in this type of disease:

– They are distant and other people’s feelings.

– They have a manipulative personality.

– They do not mind crossing the line of the right and do not follow the normal rules of coexistence.

– Attracts the risk.

– They usually have addictive behaviors.

– They have no regrets after committing all kinds of serious crimes.

– They are cruel.

– They distinguish perfectly between what is right and what is wrong.

– They do not usually have stable personal relationships.

– His life is governed by pragmatism and feelings do not matter.

– They are not afraid of being punished for their crimes.

– Your life is apparently normal.

Diagnosis of psychopathy

Continuous observation to confirm the disease

For specialists it is not easy to diagnose psychopathy because there are many variables and many symptoms that are also common to other psychic diseases. The simulation to obtain criminal advantages, the limit personality disorder or transient madness are mental disorders that have similar signs.

The doctor, in any case, must talk a lot to the patient and observe his behavior to try to diagnose the disease. This observation will be accompanied by various analysis to know the general health status.

Treatment and medication of psychopathy

The treatment of this disease is very complex and difficult and seeks the reintegration of the patient. You have to submit to preparation sessions to try to know the affective field and learn to put yourself in the place of other people. We must train him for the development of his emotional virtues and to ensure that he has social relations.

It is very difficult to get a psychopath to cease to violate social and legal norms. During the treatment the psychopath does not usually be involved in the search for his healing. Science has tried to achieve a pharmacological solution, but at this time it has still been achieved.

Psychopathy prevention

Performance during childhood

Given the difficulty of healing this disease, the best way to try to prevent it is to intervene during childhood because it is the time when personality is being created. Certain guidelines can be followed:

– You have to observe children and unmask cases of deception towards other children. When the child presumes having cheated a friend, you have to make him see how negative they have been able to arrive or have been his actions.

– You have to be very rigorous and show an always respectful behavior and not skip the rules. Children learn seeing their parents and must always contemplate a correct attitude.

– Teach children not to be vindictive.

– When the child hurts someone you have to make him see that he has done it wrong and that he must apologize.

– If these guidelines are repeated, it is necessary to resort to medical care to try to stop a problem that can be serious.

