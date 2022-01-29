Thousands of flights in the United States were canceled this Saturday (29) before the arrival of a snow storm and strong winds that will affect the east coast of the country.

The phenomenon will be particularly intense in the northeast of the country and will affect the regions of New York and Boston, before moving on to the Atlantic.

Salt machines and snow removal equipment were made available in New York. The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, tweeted that he expects 30 centimeters of snow, but that “Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants.”

Nearly 3,400 flights, domestic and international, were suspended this Saturday in the United States, according to FlightAware, which monitors flights in the country.

As of Friday, more than 1,450 flights were cancelled.

The National Weather Service warned of “poor visibility conditions” that would make traveling nearly impossible in many areas of the northeastern coast of the United States, with snow accumulations exceeding 30 centimeters in parts of the region.

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency.

The storm will bring about extremely cold temperatures, with gusts of wind dangerous between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Go home tonight carefully, stay home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, in which she highlighted especially heavy snowfalls on Long Island, the city. of New York and the Hudson Valley.

The region’s weather service said the storm would rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours and pressure could drop to 35 millibars by Saturday night.

The rapid intensification is sometimes called a “bomb cyclone”.

The storm comes two weeks after a similar phenomenon across much of eastern North America, from Georgia to Canada, left many homes without power and caused many flights to be cancelled.

