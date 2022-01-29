The high point of globalization has clearly reached the world of sports, and the vast majority of teams are made up of players from different countries of the world.
This does not mean that there are not still teams around the world with a different transfer policy. Clubs that only accept in their ranks players of the same nationality as the entity:
Striped chivas from Guadalajara
Second most successful club in the history of the Mexican league. Along with America, the only team that has never been relegated since its inception in 1943. Their transfer policy is very restrictive, as they do not admit any player who was not born in Mexico. Nor are they worth nationalized. In the only position in which they allow the existence of a person who was not born in the country is that of coach.
The National
With 13 league titles, it ranks as the third team with the most championships in all of Ecuadorian soccer. They only admit players born in that country and until a few years ago the partners could only be military. They already admit civilians.
National Athletic
Until 1953 they were dedicated solely to signing national soccer players, hence the name of the team. In 1987 they decided to resume this transfer policy, but with the beginning of the new century they again accepted the arrival of foreign-born footballers.
athletic club
This is the most shocking case. Together with Real Madrid and Barcelona, they are the only three teams in the history of Spain that have never been relegated to the second division. In addition, the team from the north of Spain only accepts players born in the Basque Country or in the kingdom of Navarra, a circumstance that makes their career throughout the history of Spanish football even more commendable.
