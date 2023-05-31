Canadian fire officials warned on Wednesday that high winds and low humidity could fuel wildfires raging in Halifax that have forced thousands to evacuate while polluting the air in the United States hundreds of kilometers away.

David Steves, an official in the Department of Natural Resources in Nova Scotia, said in a press conference that the fire, which was called the “Tentallon” fire, in the city of Halifax in eastern Canada, spread from 49 hectares to 837 hectares (about 2068 acres) since yesterday, Tuesday. .

He added, on Wednesday morning, that “the day is likely to be very difficult,” pointing to expectations of strong winds at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour coming from the south and low humidity.

And he added, “Today, it may pose a threat to those outside.”

The fire, 30 km east of downtown Halifax, has already forced 18,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), citing the regional municipality of Halifax, said there had been no reports yet of any casualties, but about 200 homes and buildings had been damaged.