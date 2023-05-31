Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8, in Myitkyina, Myanmar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shaking. Reference image.
So far no property damage or casualties have been reported.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook northern Burma (Myanmar) on Wednesday, near the borders with China and India, with no material damage or casualties reported so far.
The tremor struck at 5:50 p.m. local time (1120 GMT) 125 kilometers west of the city of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, reported the United States Geological Survey, which measures seismic activity around the world.
The quake, which was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, had its epicenter 157 kilometers northeast of the Chinese city of Taiping and 180 kilometers east of the Indian city of Phek. Burma is located near a zone of high tectonic activity due to the pressure between the plate of the Indian subcontinent, to the south, and the Eurasian plate, to the north.
