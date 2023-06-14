The administration stated, on Wednesday, that crude oil inventories rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week ending on the ninth of June. Analysts had expected a decline of 510,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

The administration said that oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.6 million barrels last week.

It added that the consumption of crude by US refineries decreased by 61 thousand barrels per day. Refinery operating rates fell 2.1 percentage points that week.

The administration said that gasoline stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels last week, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, for an increase of 316 thousand.

The administration’s data showed that distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.1 million barrels, compared to expectations for a rise of 1.2 million.

The administration said net US imports of crude oil fell by 810,000 barrels per day.