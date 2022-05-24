A new trailer for “Thor: love and thunder” was presented by Marvel. With several moments that have caught the attention of fans, some have noted that the god of thunder has made a tribute in memory of Loki, his fallen brother.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ‘died’ in “Avengers: Infinity War” at the hands of Thanos, but with the character’s series premiere on Disney Plus, we were shown that in at least one timeline he didn’t and survived.

Loki’s tribute in “Thor 4”

In the new images, we see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) held captive by Zeus (Russell Crowe). When the god leaves the Asgardian without clothes, it is revealed that on his back he bears a huge tattoo in reference to Loki.

If we pause the video, we can see the characteristic helmet of the god of deception with a text that says “RIP Loki” above it. One of the other symbols around also appears to be a broken heart. However, the tattoo is difficult to distinguish in its entirety.

“Thor 4” will premiere on July 8, 2022. Photo: Marvel

New details of “Thor: love and thunder”

Valkyrie and Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Photo: Marvel

A naked Thor isn’t the only thing on display in the new trailer. ‘Gorr, the butcher of gods’, played by Christian Bale has been officially presented. We also get a proper look at Russel Crowe’s Zeus for the first time, and more footage of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in action. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie was also present.