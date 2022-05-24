Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, expected that the UAE will attract more than 80 million passengers this year, after achieving remarkable growth and exceptional performance in the sector in the first quarter of this year, as the country received about 20 million passengers.

Al-Suwaidi told “Al-Ittihad” yesterday, on the sidelines of the World Aviation Industry Summit, that it is expected to return to the levels of the year 2019 in the number of passengers and the performance of the sector by the end of the year 2023.

Al Suwaidi said: “Our wise leadership has vision and flexibility in dealing dynamically with any changes, in addition to the availability of ready-made infrastructure of a high level.”

He added, “The UAE is considered the first globally in the speed of recovery of the aviation sector from the Corona pandemic.”

The authority recently revealed that the number of passengers through the country’s airports exceeded the 20 million barrier during the first quarter of this year, registering 20 million and 381 thousand passengers, compared to 8 million and 660 thousand passengers registered in the same period of 2021, achieving an increase of 135