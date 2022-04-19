“Thor: love and thunder” has released its first official trailer. In the shocking clip we see exciting scenes, old acquaintances and new characters. However, beyond nostalgia and expectation, fans noticed a sequence that could confirm that the “God of Thunder” is bisexual. Some even considered that he could start a relationship with another beloved avenger.

While the long-awaited re-entry of the Asgardian’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) has been revealed to us, this time as mighty thorthe time and the adventures that the son of Odin and star lord have lived together could have allowed the two to forge a closeness more than amical.

“If you feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people you love,” he is heard saying. Peter Quill while Thor stares at him intently. “Not me”, continues the character played by Chris Prattprompting his fellow Avenger to turn his nervous gaze in another direction.

It is not yet known if Marvel Studios will raise a story between Thor and another male role. However, we must remember that Star Lord is indeed bisexual in the comics, an aspect that has not yet been explored in the movies. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Fans react to the possibility that Thor is bisexual in “Love and thunder”. Photo: Twitter

LGBTI characters in the MCU

Although Marvel Studios has made clear its intentions to offer greater representation LGBTI in it UCMthere aren’t many characters who have openly declared themselves members of the community yet.

For now, “Eternals” it was the first film in the franchise to include a homoparental couple. Lokibrother of Thor, confirmed that he is bisexual in the first season of his series for Disney Plus.

For its part, Valkyrie is also considered a queer woman, while America Chavez will be one of the next superheroines in line to carry the multi-colored flag to the MCU.