LeaksApplePro: Apple will remove the iPhone 11 from sale after the release of the iPhone 14

Apple will stop producing and selling the iPhone 11 after the announcement of the new generation of flagships. About it informs edition of iDrop News.

Journalists refer to the report of the well-known insider LeaksApplePro, which revealed the fate of current Apple smartphones. Several sources of the author reported that in the autumn the American company will remove the iPhone 11 from sale. At the same time, experts note the increased popularity of the device, which consumers increasingly began to prefer instead of the iPhone SE.

According to an insider, the iPhone 12, released in 2020, will remain on sale for another year – the phone will be declared obsolete after the release of the iPhone 15. “I expect Apple to reduce the price to $599, which would be great for consumers,” the specialist emphasized.

Introduced in 2021, the iPhone 13 will definitely remain on the market for several more years. “In my opinion, Apple should cut the price by $100 and sell it in the Apple Store along with other models,” said LeaksApplePro. According to sources, Apple is still discussing the issue of which devices will be withdrawn from sale.

In 2020 – after the announcement of the iPhone 12 series – Apple stopped selling new generation flagships. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones, have disappeared from the company’s online store assortment.

In mid-April, authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Ko said that the inexpensive iPhone SE smartphone was unclaimed in the market. Apple released the third generation iPhone SE on March 8th.