After a long wait, “Thor: love and thunder” has released its first official trailer. In this exciting preview, fans have witnessed not only the return of the ‘God of Thunder’, but also the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and new characters, especially Mighty Thor, the powerful heroine who will be played. by Natalie Portman.

Mighty Thor in the “Love and thunder” trailer. Photo: Marvel Capture

With all this, the expectations for the premiere of the film are full. Although there is one specific date for its arrival in screening rooms around the world, the faithful Latin fan of the avenger is happy to know that this new MCU bet, starring Chris Hemsworth, will arrive sooner in our region.

Through its official Twitter account, Marvel has detailed that “Love and Thunder” will hit theaters in Latin America on July 7 ; that is to say, its arrival will take place one day before its launch in the United States and Spain, locations where the July 8.

Marvel confirms new release date for “Thor 4”. Photo: Twitter capture

“Thor: love and thunder” – official synopsis

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, ‘The Butcher of Gods’, who seeks the extinction of said beings.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the valkyrie queen and his ex-girlfriend Jane Fosterwho – to his surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the new mighty thor.

Together they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the ‘Butcher God’s’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.