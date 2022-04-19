Dead Parliament honors the memory of Ilkka Kanerva in a quiet moment and with a flag of sorrow

Kanerva, 74, died on Maundy Thursday.

Parliament honors the MP today Ilkka Kanervan (kok) memory in a quiet moment. A quiet moment will be held at the beginning of the plenary session.

In addition, Parliament is organizing a mourning flag in memory of Kanerva.

Kanerva died of a serious illness on Maundy Thursday. He was 74 years old.

Kanerva has been a Member of Parliament since 1975. He was Finland’s longest-serving Member of Parliament in terms of the number of parliament.

