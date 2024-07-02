The government of the State of Mexico (Edomex) began its Car re-registration process of the present 2024This process will take place from July to December 2024, organized according to the last digit of the license plates.

It should be remembered that the entity has stipulated that the License plates must be renewed every five years to avoid sanctions and be able to continue driving legally.

So, if you do not want to be subject to any administrative sanction that has a severe impact on your finances, today we share with you a Guide to the vehicle re-registration processincluding license plate expiration dates, costs and how to complete the procedure:

Replacement calendar in Edomex: when is it your turn?

He replacement schedule is as follows:

Plates ending in 1 and 2: July

Plates ending in 3 and 4: August

Plates ending in 5 and 6: September

Plates ending in 7: October

Plates ending in 8 and 0: November

Plates ending in 9 and 0: December

He cost of replacement varies depending on the type of vehicle:

Standard private vehicle: $1,014 pesos

Commercial cargo vehicle: $2,118 pesos

Trailer: from $2,646 to $5,148 pesos, depending on the load capacity

Motorcycle: $755 pesos

Old car: $3,626 pesos

Organic: $1,014 pesos

Bus: $5,000 pesos

Please note that The procedure can be carried out in person from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.excluding holidays, or electronically 24 hours a daythroughout the year.

Upon completion of the process, new license plates, an updated registration card, and in some cases, a sticker and a vehicle registration certificate are issued.

To resolve any questions or receive more information, you can contact the customer service department of the Government of the State of Mexico at 070 or 800 696 96 96. The Taxpayer Services service is also available in Toluca by calling 722 226 1751.