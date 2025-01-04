Saturday, January 4, 2025
Integrate us? European Muslims are damned whether we do it or not.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2025
Integrate us? European Muslims are damned whether we do it or not.
Reporting on the rise in anti-Muslim hostility in Europe means repeatedly hearing the same generalizations about Europe’s 25 million Muslims. We are – all of us – too religious, we are easily carried away by extremism and terrorism, we live in parallel societies and Muslim women, especially those who wear the hijab, are victims of fanatical patriarchal oppression or foot soldiers in an attempt to replace to native white Europeans.

Time and time again, European governments urge us to integrate: come in, come out of the shadows and join the sunny European mainstream. We must be less “foreign”, more European and adopt “European values”. In fact, it’s not clear which ones, but drinking beer and eating pork seem to be among them. We must also receive an education and then – and only then – actively participate in the political, economic and social life of our “host societies” which, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, are immaculately Christian.

