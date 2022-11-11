In the year 2022, CO2 emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels will reach a new high. Due to the increased global demand for air travel, the use of oil is increasing by more than 2 percent compared to last year. The war in Ukraine is pushing coal use past its peak in 2014, according to a report by scientists at the Global Carbon Project, a global organization that monitors carbon emissions.

