Journalism | JSN tells about its solutions to the complaints about the coverage of Marini’s party videos

There have been 16 complaints being processed, which concerned, among other things, privacy protection and checking of information.

Council of the Public Word (JSN) today, Friday, the prime minister is scheduled to tell about his solutions Sanna Marini (sd.) to complaints about the coverage of party videos.

In the summer, several media outlets published news and videos circulating on social media about the party that Prime Minister Marin attended in August. In the party videos filmed in a private apartment, Marin dances, and the videos also show other party participants.

JSN has received a total of 30 complaints about the publication and coverage of party videos in the media. There have been 16 complaints under consideration, which the council has gone through in its meetings held on two consecutive days this week.

JSN discussed complaints related to privacy protection at its Tuesday meeting. These complaints were made by private individuals and did not have the consent of Marin or the other people featured in the videos. Chairman of the Council Eero Hyvönen however, took the complaints into consideration, because the publication of the videos had aroused extensive discussion and uncertainty about the limits of good journalistic manners.

“That’s why the chairman considered that there was a particularly compelling reason for handling the case,” JSN’s in the bulletin was said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, other complaints related to the videos and their reporting were discussed. These complaints concerned fact checking and source criticism, the appropriateness of story editing marks, the mixing of opinion and fiction with facts, and the hearing of those who were subjected to extremely negative publicity.

Three of the people appearing in the videos had given their consent to the processing of the last mentioned point of complaint. The council does not deal with highly negative publicity that may have been directed at other people.

The solutions to the pending complaints will be announced on the JSN website today, Friday at 2 p.m., when the council is also scheduled to hold a press conference on the matter.