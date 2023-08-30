After several weeks of uncertainty, Blue Cross has a new striker Angel Sepulveda. The attacker will leave the ranks of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro to join the discipline of La Noria for the Apertura 2023. The ‘Cuate’ is not an element that takes the covers of the newspapers week after week, but he has proven to be an effective striker that he could fall on the right foot in the Celestial Machine.
The 32-year-old soccer player, born in Apatzingán, Michoacán, can play as a winger for either of the two profiles and also as a nine. At the start of Apertura 2023, he has managed to score three goals in four games. In the 2023 Leagues Cup, he also had an outstanding performance and scored two goals and provided an assist in five games.
This is how the starting eleven of Cruz Azul would look like after the hiring of Ángel Sepúlveda:
Although the fight for ownership is still open, it seems that Jurado is leading Andrés Gudiño and that little by little he is winning the position.
Whether as a central or wing defender, the Paraguayan player is synonymous with solidity and effort. Escobar is an important piece for the Machine.
The Colombian central defender is quickly becoming one of the favorite players of the Cruz Azul fans. Ditta is distinguished by his physical power and by his good marking.
The ‘Titan’ is one of the reinforcements that have not yet finished giving everything that is expected of them. Although he has improved his level, Salcedo still has to catch up with his teammates on defense.
Huescas had a game to forget against Pachuca, but Joaquín Moreno trusts the youth squad’s work. The juvenile is a constant danger in attack, although he has to improve defensively.
The Máquina Celeste midfielder is getting a second chance to try out for the team. The engineer Moreno trusts him and has given him the confidence to return to being a starter.
‘Charly’ is one of the members of Cruz Azul who is in better shape at the moment. The midfielder is the link between midfield and forward.
Sepúlveda could fit into the Cruz Azul scheme in various positions, however, it seems that the place where he is most needed is on the far left. Rodolfo Rotondi is not an indisputable starter and the ‘Cuate’ could win the position.
The Brazilian midfielder is looking better and better with the La Noria team. The former Fortaleza player usually appears behind the striker and is dangerous when he enters the area.
Antuna has not had the best start in the Apertura 2023 tournament, but there is no doubt that he is one of the most unbalanced players that Cruz Azul has. Undisputed owner.
The Colombian striker is trying to silence the harsh criticism he received during his first games with the Cruz Azul jersey. He has scored two goals in the last two games for the Machine.
#starting #lineup #Cruz #Azul #hiring #Ángel #Sepúlveda
Leave a Reply